President Joe Biden said Tuesday the Covid-19 pandemic was “not over yet,” just after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he was ending statewide restrictions related to it in Texas.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Biden said in an address from the White House. “We cannot let our guard down now, or assure that victory is inevitable. We can’t assume that. We must remain vigilant, act aggressively and look out for one another. That’s how we’ll get ahead of the virus, get our economy going again, and get back to our loved ones.

“It’s not over yet,” Biden said. “Stay vigilant.”

Biden did not mention Texas specifically, but his remarks came just hours after Abbott said he was ending statewide restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate he imposed in July.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said in making his announcement. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent.” “I am ending the statewide mask mandate,” he added.

