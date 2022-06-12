Fox News analysts Karl Rove and Juan Williams threw down in a heated debate about threats to Supreme Court Justices, after the arrest of an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

In a fiery exchange on Fox News Sunday, Williams and Rove traded blows about whether protests outside justice’s homes are within bounds.

“We either ought to apply the law, or we ought to just simply say it’s open season on judges!” Rove said. “’cause that’s what we’re doing.”

“I think you have a right to protest,” Williams said.

“But not in front of their house!” Rove said.

“You have a right to protest anywhere in America,” Williams replied. “Now clearly, these people should not be violent, and they shouldn’t threaten. But the idea that they’re influencing … I don’t think it’s about the influence. I think it’s about a Supreme Court that’s become radical, and extremist, and activist, and is going to put out a decision that’s going to — believe me — polarize this country. Undo 50 years of law!”

That remark set Rove off.

“So because you disagree with a prospective decision, you think people have a right to show up in front of a house and try and intimidate a judge to change their mind?!” Rove said.

“No,” Williams replied.

“How about any case in America? Would you defend everybody’s right to go in front of every judge and say. ‘My God, if you decide one way or the other, you deserve me protesting in front of your house!’ Forget it! That’s intimidation!”

After a few seconds of heated crosstalk, Williams stood by his view.

“I think everyone at this table has had people demonstrate, or come to their door, and it’s unsettling,” Williams said. “No one’s defending it. But the right to protest is essential to America.”

“But not in front of their house!” Rove shot back.

“I’m just telling you, in politics, that’s a reality,” Williams said.

“It’s not a good reality,” Rove replied.

Watch above, via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com