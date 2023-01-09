‘It’s Your Drug Use That’s Bringing All This Terrorism Up Here’: Watters Roasts Gutfeld Over Comment About Mexico

Jesse Watters told Greg Gutfeld his apparent affinity for drugs is helping fuel the drug war and all the chaos and violence that comes with it.

On Monday’s edition of The Five, the co-hosts discussed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) effort to rebrand the state as a haven for freedom.

“If you could be the governor of any state, what would it be?” Gutfeld asked. “It’s California because people can live under the most incompetent governance ever, but it’s still California. You’ve got the best weather, the best environment. It’s a beautiful state. I grew up there. I love it there. And if you’re rich, you can pay the outrageous taxes and live far away from the rabble, the stinky rabble.”

He compared the state to a “supermodel.”

“It’s a pain in the neck, but looks great on your arm and on your yacht,” Gutfeld added.

Dana Perino suggested Newsom’s endeavor has more to do without promoting himself for a future presidential run than promoting California.

“He came out really quickly and was like, ‘I’m not gonna run. Don’t worry,'” she said. “But then continues to do things like. So, once a month, he goes out there and says something so ridiculous that we cover it here. So, he’s getting coverage, so maybe that’s his goal.”

Watters chimed in and alluded to the fact that some California residents have moved to Mexico.

“I would,” replied Gutfeld, who has railed against the criminalization of illicit substances.

“No, you wouldn’t,” Watters told him. “You’re not welcome in Mexico.”

“I bet Mexico is great,” Gutfeld protested. “Don’t blame Mexico for our problems, Jesse.”

“What are you talking about?” Watters shot back. “It’s your drug use that’s bringing all this terrorism up here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com