Jack Dorsey Tells Senate Decision to Censor New York Post was a ‘Mistake’ That Made Hunter Biden Story More Visible

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have been testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The two have largely faced questions regarding the censorship of content on their respective social media sites — Senators specifically focusing on big tech regulations throughout the 2020 election.

The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), also grilled Dorsey about the restrictions Twitter placed on the New York Post due to their controversial and questionably-sourced article regarding the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

Dorsey admitted that censoring the Post was a “mistake,” after facing questions Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) — adding that the “action was wrong” while answering Graham.

“You do realize that by taking down that story you probably gave it more prominence and more visibility than it ever would have gotten had you left it alone?” Cornyn asked Dorsey.

Dorsey quickly said that Twitter made a mistake by blocking the story, noting that he realizes he gave the story more importance.

“That to me seems like you’re the ultimate editor,” Graham also said to Dorsey. “The editorial decision by the New York Post to run the story was overridden by Twitter and Facebook in different fashions to prevent its dissemination. Now if that’s not making an editorial decision I don’t know what would be.”

“We made a quick interpretation using no other evidence that the materials in the article were obtained through hacking, and according to our policy, we blocked them from being spread,” Dorsey testified. “Upon further consideration, we admitted this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]