Jake Tapper Calls Out Biden for Recent Comments on Afghanistan: ‘Seems Shocking’ He ‘Could Have Been So Wrong’

CNN’s Jake Tapper opened Sunday’s State of the Union by calling out President Joe Biden for his comments just one month ago about Afghanistan.

Evacuations have begun at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban continues to make advances. Per multiple reports Taliban forces entered the capital on Sunday. On Saturday the president announced 5,000 troops are being deployed to Afghanistan to ensure “an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel.”

Tapper started by telling viewers we are watching “a tragic foreign policy disaster unfold before our eyes.”

“The rapid crumbling of the country has caught the Biden White House flat-footed,” he continued.

Back in July the president was asked if he thinks a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is inevitable. He responded “it is not inevitable” and remarked at one point that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Tapper brought up those remarks as he talked about the ongoing evacuations:

That is, of course, a sharp turn-around from six weeks ago when President Biden called it highly unlikely that the Taliban would overrun the country, an assessment that even at the time struck many experts in Biden’s own administration as unrealistic. And now, as American diplomats rush to shred embassy documents and escape, it seems shocking that President Biden could have been so wrong.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com