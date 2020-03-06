CNN host Jake Tapper dismissed President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a “photo op” after the president was recorded wearing a “Keep America Great” hat.

As footage of President Trump in a bright red campaign hat at the CDC played, Tapper said, “President Trump right now wearing one of his re-election campaign hats at the Center for Disease Control. We will, if there is any news made there, we will bring it to you, but in meantime it looks pretty much just like a photo op, again wearing a campaign hat.”

President Trump has been criticized recently over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus.

A survey this month showed the majority of Americans are concerned about the coronavirus and “strongly disapprove of the administration’s response.”

President Trump’s counsel Kellyanne Conway was also confronted on Friday by reporters over the lack of widespread coronavirus testing in the United States.

After a reporter insinuated the coronavirus was no longer contained, Conway shot back, “It is being contained. Do you not think it’s being contained?… You just said something that’s not true.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]