CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with former GOP congressman Charlie Dent Wednesday about his endorsement of Joe Biden, and the conversation turned at one point to two very fringe Republican candidates on the scene right now.

As Dent talked about his endorsement of Biden, he said a lot of Republicans like himself aren’t happy with the direction their party has gone under President Donald Trump.

Tapper at one point called out two candidates who won Republican primaries, Marjorie Taylor Greene (who has supported QAnon) and Laura Loomer (who was banned from several social media sites for anti-Muslim rhetoric), calling them “two completely unhinged conspiracy theorists, both of them complete bigots as well.”

And given how President Donald Trump has praised both candidates, Tapper directly asked Dent, “Is it possible, congressman — is it possible that the Republican party is now the party of deranged bigots and there isn’t a place in it any longer for a Charlie Dent?”

Dent said he was appalled by the president calling conspiracy theorist like Greene a “rising star,” because “all this does is empower the whack-jobs and the nuts to come out.”

Last week Trump praised Greene and congratulated her on her win, and then did the same for Loomer Tuesday night.

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 5:15 mark), via CNN.

