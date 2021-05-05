Jake Tapper Questions CDC Guidance About Masking at Summer Camps: ‘Sounds Really Strict’

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned the CDC guidance about masking up at summer camps in a conversation with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday.

There have been some concerns these CDC guidelines are overcautious, and Tapper remarked to Gupta, “When you see this new guidance from the CDC for summer camps, kids have to wear masks at all times except for eating, drinking or doing individual sports such as swimming, that sounds really strict and frankly unnecessarily so to me.”

Gupta said he agrees and added, “I think Dr. [Rochelle] Walensky sort of was alluding to the outbreaks that occurred in camps last summer. Those likely were almost all due to indoor transmission, not outdoor transmission.”

One important factor Gupta noted is that it’s very likely vaccines will be available for 12-15-year-olds very soon.

That combined with the likelihood of viral transmission coming down in the summer “make[s]… that guidance too cautious,” Gupta added.

Tapper asked Gupta what guidance he would give to parents whose kids aren’t going to summer camp but are outside playing with their friends.

Gupta said, “This virus simply does not transmit well outdoors. We’ve known that for some time. Now we have lots of data.”

“Kids playing outside, I would let my kids play outside without a mask on. I think, again, when we get into the summer, viral transmissions are going to come down as we’re already seeing it. And I’ve got three kids 12 to 15 years old, hopefully they’ll all be vaccinated.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]