Jake Tapper Slams Confederate ‘Traitors and Losers’ After PA Gov. Candidate’s Rebel Cosplay

CNN host and Pennsylvanian Jake Tapper took the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate to task for donning a Confederate army uniform.

Tapper questioned comments made by Doug Mastriano about his Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro’s background, which he described as “elite.” The CNN host, who also went to the private Jewish parochial school in question, noted more than 60% of the students who attend receive tuition assistance.

“Philadelphia has a ton of fancy prep schools,” Tapper said, but his school was not one of them.

“The Catholic school down the street seemed more similar to our school,” Tapper continued. “Kids of people – some of them wealthy, some of them middle class, some more humble, many of them from families where both parents worked – from all over the area: New Jersey, Delaware, Philly, Pennsylvania, wanting their kids to get an education that included faith and ethics and morals. Is that bad, or is it only bad when those parochial schools aren’t Christian?”

The host questioned Mastriano’s association with the alt-right social networking platform Gab, which is a haven for anti-Semites such as the Tree of Life Synagogue murderer, who was active on the platform.

CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny stated some Republicans are concerned about Mastriano’s viability as a candidate. Though Donald Trump’s endorsement served him well in the GOP primary, he trails Shapiro in a CBS News poll 44% to 55%.

Zeleny pointed to a new ad released by the Shapiro campaign highlighting the fact Mastriano once donned a Confederate army uniform when he was an instructor at the U.S. Army War College.

Tapper responded by pointing out Pennsylvania was a Union state during the Civil War.

“Yeah, in addition to being losers and traitors, we should note that the Confederates–Pennsylvania was not on the side of the Confederates. We were on the winning side.”

Watch above via CNN.

