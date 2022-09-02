Jamie Raskin Suggests Trump Associates ‘Around the World’ Might Have Missing Classified Files

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speculated that missing classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate could be in the hands of unknown people “in the United States or around the world.”

On Friday, the FBI revealed that of the government materials it seized from Trump’s home, 48 of items were empty folders marked “CLASSIFIED.”

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Situation Room, Raskin told guest host Brianna Keilar that the documents that were once in those folders could be anywhere.

“As a citizen, I would just ask the question, where are the files?” he asked. “Where did they go? And which ones of Donald Trump’s friends in the United States or around the world might have them? But who knows?”

Keilar asked Raskin, who serves on the Jan. 6 committee, if he had any evidence that documents are in the hands of Trump’s friends.

“I don’t believe you have evidence to support that,” she said. “But you’re raising that question for a reason. Why is that? What informs you, raising that question?”

“Well, again, I’m speaking just as one individual,” Raskin answered. “But my question would be, where are the missing documents? You know, who would have interest in those?”

Keilar asked him why Trump would share such sensitive materials.

“I have no idea,” he replied. “We saw throughout the Trump presidency, Donald Trump siding with various foreign powers and autocrats against our own intelligence services, against our own Congress, against the people of the United States. So, you know, I have no idea what’s taking place in this particular case, but it’s just interesting to me that people are afraid that there was an impairment of national security and the integrity of democratic government.”

Watch above via CNN.

