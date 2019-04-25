Jane Mayer Rips Fox: ‘Astoundingly Unprofessional’ to Interview Lara Trump About 2020 Dems

New Yorker writer Jane Mayer took a swipe at Fox News on Thursday for inviting Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, on the network to analyse the 2020 Democratic field.

Mayer, who recently penned a massive report on Fox News for the New Yorker, called the network an “extension of the Trump White House” on Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace.

She pointed to Lara Trump’s interview on Fox Business Network Thursday.

“Among the people that Fox turned to for analysis of the 2020 race is Lara Trump,” Mayer noted. “As an expert, she happens to be a daughter-in-law of the president. It’s so, kind of, astoundingly unprofessional. What would they say if you had Chelsea Clinton’s husband up there sort of handicapping the Trump administration?

It’s worth noting that Lara Trump is not just the president’s daughter-in-law. She’s also a staffer on his 2020 campaign.

“People don’t do this in really distinguished and respected news organizations. But Fox plays by its own rules, and obviously Trump thinks that they’re rules that he should a help set,” Mayer continued, referencing Trump’s complaints that the network hosted a town hall with Bernie Sanders. “Which is why I guess he was so dismayed to see there were Democrats actually addressing audiences on Fox, because no one asked his consent, I guess.”

Mayer went on to discuss Democratic candidates appearing on the network for town halls, as well as the DNC’s decision to bar Fox News from hosting a primary debate.

