Janet Yellen Recalls Eating ‘Hallucinogenic’ Shrooms In China: ‘All Of Us Enjoyed the Mushrooms’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen revealed on CNN, Monday what it was like eating “hallucinogenic” mushrooms at a restaurant in China last month.

On CNN’s OutFront, host Erin Burnett asked Yellen about her experience eating mushrooms with potentially hallucinogenic properties during a trip to China in July:

Secretary, I want to ask you one more thing. You recently were in China. You ate dinner at a restaurant chain called “In and Out,” and I should say to Americans not to be confused with the burger joint. I see you smiling. You set off a frenzy because you ordered a mushroom dish that contains apparently what are considered magic mushrooms, mushrooms that can be hallucinogenic, and so now these wild mushroom dishes are selling out at that restaurant’s branches across China. You have sparked all this. May I ask you, I’m just quite curious, what was it like, the mushroom experience?

Yellen responded, “So I went with this large group of people and the person who had arranged our dinner did the ordering. There was a delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later.”

After Burnett asked, “Later, like when you were sleeping and having visions?” Yellen laughed and explained, “I read that if the mushrooms are cooked properly, which I’m sure they were at this very good restaurant, that they have no impact. But all of us enjoyed the mushrooms, the restaurant, and none of us felt any ill effects from having eaten them.”

The mushrooms Yellen ate, known in China as jian shou qing, have hallucinogenic properties and can reportedly cause a person to hallucinate for days if they are not properly prepared. The dish is considered a delicacy in China’s Yunnan province, where Yellen made her trip,

Watch above via CNN.

