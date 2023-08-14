Lindsey Graham Says ‘It’s Very Unfair To President Trump’ To Prosecute Him

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) scoffed at the notion of ex-presidents being indicted and said “it’s very unfair” to prosecute former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been indicted in federal court twice. He was charged in Florida over his retention of government documents after leaving office. Special Counsel Jack Smith says Trump willfully kept classified documents after leaving office and obstructed efforts to recover them.

Smith is also prosecuting Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The former president was arraigned in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Trump also faces state charges in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to cover up affairs.

Graham appeared on Monday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime. As he spoke, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia was weighing whether to indict Trump over his efforts to overturn the election in the state. It would be Trump’s fourth indictment.

“Talk to us about this case, what you know the case that the government is going to try to make, or the state of Georgia is going to try to make here,” guest host Pete Hegseth said to the senator.

“I know that Fulton County is the most liberal county, I think, in all of Georgia,” he replied. “Between Manhattan and Fulton County, and D.C. – the most liberal jurisdictions in the country – it’s very unfair to President Trump. And shouldn’t this really be done by a statewide official? If there’s a crime against the people of Georgia, shouldn’t it be done by somebody like the attorney general?”

Graham added that allowing county prosecutors to charge former presidents will open up a “Pandora’s box.”

“To my Democratic friends, be careful what you wish for,” he concluded.

