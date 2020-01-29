White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner took shots at Palestine in rare television appearances this week to defend his long-awaited Middle East peace proposal.

Kushner appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and argued in favor of the deal, which was negotiated with Israel and has already been rejected by Palestine. When Steve Doocy noted this, Kushner was dismissive: “They said that before they even saw what’s in it. I think it was much better than they expected.”

Kushner proceeded to bash the Palestinian response to the deal:

“These people have been professional at not finishing or making deals, and what they don’t like as we are not going to do it the same way it’s been done before. But the way it’s been done before has failed. So President Trump has been taking a new approach, and again, what we see with them is if they want to get to a conclusion, they have to act like people who are ready for a state. And they are proving — through their reaction — they are not ready to have a state.”

During an interview on Tuesday with CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour, Kushner was asked if the U.S. government will give approval if the Israeli government starts imposing their laws on the several regions where Palestine has challenged their jurisdiction. The question came as critics express doubt over Trump’s proposal, saying Palestine will never agree to a peace plan made without their input that also forces them to make major territorial concessions and accept a subservient level of sovereignty to Israel.

Kushner doubted the Israeli government would act on that so soon before going on to say “I’m not looking at the world as it existed in 1967. I’m looking at the world as it exists in 2020.”

“You have 5 million Palestinians who are really trapped because of bad leadership. So what we have done is we’ve created an opportunity for their leadership to either seize or not. If they screw up this opportunity, which again, they have a perfect track record of missing opportunities. If they screw this up, I think that they will have a very hard time looking the international community in the face, saying they’re victims, saying they have rights. This is a great deal for them.”

Amanpour followed up by asking Kushner to react to former diplomats who view the proposal as doomed to fail. Kushner dismissed the criticism of “random individuals” and those who “tried and failed” to establish peace in the past, insisting that Trump’s deal will “unquestionably” make things better for Israel and Palestine.

If Palestinians do not accept his deal, Kushner said, “they’re going to screw up another opportunity like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

“What’s Palestinian leadership? You’re talking about them like they’re great diplomats. What are they calling for? They’re calling for a Day of Rage. Who do you know that runs a state that when they don’t get what they want, they call for a Day of Rage?…Again, the Palestinian leadership have to ask themselves a question: do they want to have a state? Do they want to have a better life? If they do, we have created a framework for them to have it and we are going to treat them in a very respectful manner. If they don’t, they’re going to screw up another opportunity like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

Watch above, via CNN International and Fox News.

