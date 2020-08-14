Jared Kushner Suggests Federal Government Can’t Handle an Election By Mail: ‘Rife With Abuse and Fraud’

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner suggested that the federal government could not handle an election by mail during an interview with CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour.

Amanpour brought up Trump’s recent remarks on the U.S. Postal Service, during which he confessed that he is withholding funds from the agency in order to limit mail-in voting for the 2020 election. She noted that former President Barack Obama critiqued his actions, claiming that Trump was trying to “actively kneecap the postal service.”

“How do you answer that and will the president support the Postal Service and what they need to get these ballots processed?” Amanpour asked him.

Kushner claimed that the president would do what he could to ensure the agency has the needed resources before he claimed that neither the federal government nor the Postal Service has the infrastructure to support mail-in voting.

“What you’re basically saying is we’re relying on the Postal Service and the federal government to run an unprecedented mass operation in a very efficient way — where there’s a lot of examples that it’s rife with abuse and fraud,” he added. “I think what you’re seeing on both sides is a lot of posturing. You see that from what President Obama said, you’re seeing it from what President Trump has said but at the end of the day what everyone wants is just a fair election.”

Amanpour ended the interview and then pointed out that there is no evidence of fraud when it comes to mail-in voting — agreeing that everyone wants a free and fair election.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]