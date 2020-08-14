Obama Buries Trump for His Attacks on Mail-in Voting: He’s Trying to ‘Actively Kneecap the Postal Service’

Former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump for his attacks on mail-in voting while speaking on his former campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast — calling the move “unheard of.”

“What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,” Obama said. “What we’ve never seen before is a President say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.'”

Obama is referring to Trump’s confession that he is withholding funds from the U.S. post office in order to limit mail-in voting for the 2020 election during an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.

“You now have the President throwing in this additional monkey wrench trying to starve the postal service,” Obama added. “My question is what are Republicans doing where you are so scared of people voting that you are now willing to undermine what is part of the basic infrastructure of American life?”

Obama also called out Vice President Mike Pence by name and praised Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, noting that she will hold the Trump administration accountable for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She is somebody who I think will be able to share the stage with Mike Pence, or whoever else, and dissect some of the terrible decisions that have been made over the last four years that have helped create worse problems than were necessary in the midst of this pandemic,” he said of Harris.

