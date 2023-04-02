Fox’s Jason Chaffetz Totally Dismisses Trump’s Post Threatening ‘Death and Destruction’: ‘That’s Why America Loves the Guy’

The way Jason Chaffetz sees it, Donald Trump’s supporters love the ex-president because he’s willing to ignore legal advice while putting out inciteful rhetoric ahead of his arraignment.

The former House Oversight Committee chairman-turned-Fox News contributor joined Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz to discuss the fallout from Trump’s indictment on 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The conversation turned to Trump’s numerous attacks against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Kurtz brought up the Truth Social post where Trump warned of “potential death & destruction” if he were indicted.

Here’s what Trump declared on March 24:

What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!

Kurtz read through part of the post before asking Chaffetz “Does that worry you at all?” Even though Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina has expressed a measure of concern about his client’s rhetoric, Chaffetz didn’t have a care in the world.

Look, Donald Trump is always going to take the nonconventional way of doing things. He’s going to defend himself. He’s not going to just sit back and take it and let some other attorney go out and talk. I’m sure every attorney would advise their client ‘just don’t say anything,’ but that’s not Donald Trump, and that’s why America loves the guy, is that he will go right into the face of whatever’s coming after him and get back in their grill and tell them exactly what he thinks.

Watch above via Fox News.

