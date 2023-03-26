Donald Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, repeatedly avoided questions from Chuck Todd about the ex-president’s rhetoric towards the prosecutor who may soon indict him.

In a tense exchange on Sunday’s Meet the Press, Todd grilled Tacopina about Trump’s attacks on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

“Mr. Trump has described Alvin Bragg this week as a ‘Soros-backed animal,’ said he was ‘doing the work of anarchists and the devil,’ called him a ‘degenerate psychopath,’ and he called him a ‘Soros racist in reverse,’ saying ‘this is the Gestapo.’ As his lawyer. Do you stand by those comments?”

Tacopina deflected.

“I want to dissect this case because it’s a case that shouldn’t be brought, and wouldn’t be brought up for anyone other than Donald Trump,” Tacopina said. “Let’s be clear about that. Does anyone actually think left, right or in the middle that anyone else will be prosecuted for making a civil settlement in a hush money case with personal funds? Of course not.”

But Todd pressed the issue.

“Would you advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this?” Todd asked. “I mean, it’s dehumanizing. Mr. Tacopina.”

“You know, Chuck, again, I’m not his social media consultant,” Tacopina said. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric in the photo that was attached to it.”

Tacopina was referring to one specific post from Trump in which he was shown holding a baseball bat next to Bragg’s head — a post which was denounced by outlets across the ideological spectrum.

“Here’s the thing,” Todd said. “We went through January 6th, so it’s not like [just] a possibility that Trump’s rhetoric creates violence. It’s already happened once. Are you not concerned this could happen [again]?”

“I’m not accepting that proposition that his rhetoric created violence, I think violence was on the way that day,” Tacopina said. “But I’m not here to discuss that, Chuck. I’m not going to defend or or condemn anything regarding social media. That’s not what I do… I’m not a Trump PR person.”

