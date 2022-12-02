Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Spar Over Whether Hate Speech is Covered By Free Speech: ‘I’d Like to Slap You’

Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera sparred over whether hate speech is covered by free speech.

“What do you think about free speech and Elon Musk?” said Rivera during Thursday’s The Five. “It’s one thing to be anti-woke, but it’s not anti-woke to be repulsed by Kanye West praising [Adolf] Hitler or Nick Fuentes being lavishly celebrated at Mar-a-Lago, that’s not woke.”

On InfoWars on Thursday, West praised Hitler and, along with host Alex Jones and Fuentes, who dined with West and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, made anti-Semitic remarks.

Pirro defended the idea of free speech:

Here’s the bottom line: if you don’t like what someone is saying, you don’t have the right to tell them they can’t close their mouth and they cannot speak. The United States Supreme Court in Brandenburg vs. Ohio, I go to the highest court in the land, says no matter how repulsive this speech is, America was founded on the concept of free speech. Hate speech is protected. I’m tired of saying it. These people like Elizabeth Warren who says it’s wrong or offensive that one human being should decide. Well, I don’t like that Tim Cook is taking down the AirDrop for the protesters in China, that’s one guy. You know, it goes on and on, that’s not up to us. The thing that makes America different from every other country is that we have the right of freedom of speech which means we have freedom of thought. We are not a fascist nation.

Geraldo fired back and asked “are we free to say that Jews will not replace us” – a reference to the chant shouted by white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017 protesting the plans to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

“You’re free to say whatever you want. I can slap you if I feel like it, but then I will be prosecuted, okay?” she replied. “Here’s the bottom line: You don’t like it, that doesn’t mean that the woman is prevented from saying it. My God, how far have we gotten from the founding of this nation?”

