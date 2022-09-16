Jeanine Pirro Calls New York City’s Eric Adams a ‘P*ssy’ in Heated Debate About Crime

Co-host of The Five, Judge Jeanine Pirro, pulled no punches on Friday while hammering New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) over the rise of crime in the city.

“We weren’t here ten years ago. Why weren’t we here 20 years ago? The reason we weren’t is because we were a nation of law and order and consequence,” Pirro began, adding:

They came in with this concept of social justice and they ruined it for all of us. When the first order of government I know this is bore is a protection of its citizens and they don’t do it. They need to be voted out of office. That, you know, I’m tired and I’m going to go after them again. Mayor Eric Adams, he’s a failure. Yeah, the guy’s a former police captain. Everybody said, yeah, streets are good, but you’re a failure. You talk the talk. You don’t walk the walk. You don’t call out Hochul. You don’t call out the legislature and say, change the bail laws. They’re coming out. They’re killing us.

Guest co-host Katie Pavlich then began to move on saying, “Geraldo, the more extreme..”

“I disagree with that about mayor,” cut in co-host Geraldo Rivera, starting to challenge Pirro’s take.

“Why because you like him?” Pirro shot back before Geraldo finished.

“I respect his attempts to reign in violent crime,” Geraldo replied.

“What attempt, tell me?” Pirro hit back.

“He’s gone to Governor Hochul, he’s gone to these other,” Geraldo added, “What the Hell has he said about Hochul?” Pirro interrupted.

“No, he’s a pussy!” Pirro said emphatically as the others spoke over each other.

“When he came back to talk about that meeting,” Pirro continued, “This is what he said. He said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you about this.’ He didn’t want to talk to us about it because he didn’t do anything,” Pirro continued as the other hosts chuckled a bit.

“So Geraldo, the question now is where do we go from here?” asked Pavlich getting the segment back on track.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

