Jeanine Pirro Slams Anti-McCarthy ‘Egomaniacs’ Like Lauren Boebert: ‘Be Quiet and Just Go Along with the Majority’

Jeanine Pirro said she is “angry” at the 21 House Republicans refusing to back Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the House, including Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Since Tuesday, the holdouts have denied McCarthy a majority of votes in 10 roll call votes. Given the GOP’s 222-seat majority, he could only afford to lose four votes.

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, Pirro reacted to a clip of Boebert’s appearance on Hannity in which she said she and others are “waiting for Kevin to cave” and withdraw his candidacy.

“I’m angry about it,” Pirro declared. “They’re making the Republicans look ridiculous. First of all, I like Kevin McCarthy. Why wasn’t this done ahead of time? Why are we doing this in front of the public? We look like a bunch of fools. And Lauren Boebert – you know, with all due respect – the woman barely won her race. You’re holding out until Kevin falls.”

McCarthy has given several concessions to the holdouts, to no avail.

“What is the alternative?” she asked. “What do you want? What is the option? What can people agree on? You want the Republicans to get the Democrats to get a speaker of the House?”

She added, “This is an embarrassment.”

Pirro then called the holdouts “egomaniacs” who should get in line with the majority of Republicans.

“And these people that he gave money to are voting against him,” she went on. “What do they want? They have no other alternative. They’re egomaniacs who’ve got no answers and they oughta just be quiet and just go along with the majority at this point. If you don’t want to vote for a bill, don’t vote for it. And that’s the end of it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

