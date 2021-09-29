Jen Psaki Compares Congressional Drama To a TV Show: ‘Maybe The West Wing If Something Good Happens. Maybe VEEP If Not’

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki likened all the congressional wrangling surrounding President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda to a television show, the identity of which she said will depend on the outcome.

The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Senate Democrats with the help 0f 19 Republicans. However, its passage is in doubt, as House progressives want Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stick with her earlier pledge to not take up the legislation until the Senate passes a larger bill containing the president’s Build Back Better agenda through the budget reconciliation process.

Progressives are concerned that if the bipartisan bill passes Thursday, the likelihood of a larger bill passing the Senate will diminish.

Psaki was asked if the White House is confident the vote will actually take place on Thursday instead of being pushed back.

“Well, this is why we all came to Washington. It’s like an episode of a TV show,” said Psaki. “I’m not in a position to look in a crystal ball here.”

“Which TV show?” asked a reporter.

“Maybe The West Wing if something good happens,” Psaki replied. “Maybe VEEP if not. I’m not sure. I will assess tomorrow where we stand.”

Psaki said the White House will continue working “in lockstep” with Pelosi, whom she said Biden trusts “implicitly.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com