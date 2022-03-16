Jen Psaki Says Biden Called Putin a ‘War Criminal’ Based on ‘What He’s Seen on Television’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden labeled Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” after seeing the horrors of Russia’s brutality on TV.

Russian troops have indiscriminately attacked civilians, including children, during its three-week war on Ukraine. In one depraved attack last week, Putin’s forces struck a children’s hospital.

On Wednesday, Biden announced $800 in new aid for the besieged country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed members of Congress, where he made a plea for help.

Ukrainians will receive historic military support through missiles, weapons, and ammunition. Zelensky asked again for a no-fly zone, but was rebuffed.

After the announcement of historic aid, Biden had a run-in with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

She asked the president, “After everything you’ve seen, are you ready to call Putin a war criminal?”

Biden initially answered “No,” before he stated: “I think he is a war criminal.”

Psaki was asked about Biden’s comment minutes later during her daily press briefing.

A reporter asked:

Back on this question of labeling Putin a war criminal. This war has now been going on three weeks, so far. The president has declined to use this label, as you note. There is an ongoing sort of formal process before you can use this term. So, something must have changed for the president to feel like he could take this additional step today, what?

Psaki cited the “barbaric acts” the world has seen throughout the last few weeks.

She responded:

The president was answering a direct question that was asked. And responding to what he has seen on television. We have all seen it. Barbaric acts, horrific acts by a foreign dictator in a country that is threatening and taking the lives of civilians, impacting hospitals, women who are pregnant, journalists — others.

Psaki concluded, “He was answering a direct question.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

