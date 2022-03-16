‘I Think He Is a War Criminal,’ Biden Says About Putin for the First Time

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This was the first time Biden has called Putin by that term.

Following an event at the White House, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden, “After everything you’ve seen, are you ready to call Putin a war criminal?”

Biden initially answered “no” and walked away from the reporters to greet a guest.

However, moments later, Biden returned to the reporters and asked for the question to be repeated. After it was, Biden said, “I think he is a war criminal.”

Earlier in the day, following Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual speech in front of Congress, Biden announced $800 million in assistance to Ukraine. In his speech, Zelensky called on the United States to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to send MiG fighter jets, both of which the Biden administration has rejected, citing fears of escalating tensions with Russia.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling for a war crimes investigation over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The International Court of Justice has called on Russia to end its hostilities in Ukraine.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com