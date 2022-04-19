Jesse Watters Admits He Deflated Colleague’s Tires to Drive Her Home In Trying to Date Her

Fox News’ Jesse Watters revealed on Monday he deflated a colleague’s tires so he could drive her home in trying to date her.

That colleague is his wife, Emma DiGiovine.

During a discussion on The Five about climate activists deflating tires, Watters said he did that but not to raise awareness about climate change.

Co-host Jeanine Pirro asked Watters if these activists “are convincing their own left-wing progressives.”

“It can be convincing,” responded Watters. “I was trying to get Emma to date me. First thing I did, I let the air out of your tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said ‘hey, you need a lift?’ She got right in the car!”

Watters said his wife “doesn’t know this story.”

“You’re basically the zodiac killer,” joked co-host Greg Gutfeld.

Watters fired back and said that the story has “a happy ending” as the two are “married.”

Watters said what he did “works like a charm.”

Watters dated DiGiovine while married to his first wife Noelle Watters. This led to divorce with Noelle Watters in March 2019.

Watch above, via Fox News.

