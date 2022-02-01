Jesse Watters Says Trudeau ‘Looks Like He Wet His Pants’ and Greg Gutfeld ‘Almost’ Calls Him a ‘Douchebag’

A segment on Tuesday’s edition of The Five became especially raucous as the cohosts took turns bashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At issue was Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for truckers. The policy requires all truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination. In response, thousands of anti-mandate truckers and other protestors have participated in a “freedom convoy” that arrived in the capital city of Ottawa over the weekend.

In some instances, fringe elements have embedded themselves in the protests and displayed Nazi symbolism.

The Five played a clip of Trudeau reacting to the protests in a video statement.

“I have attended rallies and protests in the past when I have agreed with the goals,” he said. “But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric.”

“He looks like he wet his pants,” said Jesse Watters. “I have not seen any barbarians with tiki torches and pitchforks. These seem like reasonable people that just want to work.”

Greg Gutfeld stated, “Canada should be ashamed of this–god, I almost said ‘douchebag.’ But I’m not! He’s a callow leader. This is a guy who backed a fraudulent BLM form his safe little perch and then he sells out – well he did that to help alleviate his own blackface scandal. That’s why he did it. Then he sells out his own citizens. He’s not a P.M., he’s a B.M.”

“What does B.M. stand for again?” asked Geraldo Rivera.

“Bowel movement,” replied Watters.

“Oh god,” sighed Jeanine Pirro.

Later in the segment Dana Perino expressed concern that discontent among truckers in Canada could exacerbate inflation in the U.S.

“Also, want to have an inflation problem?” she said. “How much is bacon now?”

“Ten,” answered Watters.

How much do you think it will be after this?

“Twenty,” he replied.

“Biden and Trudeau are on the wrong side of this,” she concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

