Jesse Watters Blasts ‘Trump-Hating Narcissists’ Jussie Smollett and Alec Baldwin’s ABC News Interviews

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed “Trump-hating narcissist” actors Jussie Smollett and Alec Baldwin, as well as CNN in the opening of Watters’ World on Saturday.

“Two Hollywood actors in back to back weeks have dominated the news, mired in massive scandals: Jussie Smollett and Alec Baldwin, both Trump-hating narcissists, both reckless liars bringing shame to their industry,” Watters said.

Smollet was found guilty on Thursday on five of six counts related to his staging of a fake hate crime in 2019.

Baldwin, on the other hand, has faced scrutiny since accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, having believed the gun to be “cold” and not contain any live rounds. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“One convicted of a race-baiting hoax, the other shot a woman dead on set. Both ran to ABC News and cried,” Watters said, before playing clips of the two actors’ interviews.

In the ABC interview with Baldwin, the actor broke down and insisted he did not pull the trigger on the gun. Smollett’s interview in 2019 focused on the devastation the Empire star felt after learning that some people had not believed his account at the time.

“ABC didn’t save them; both interviews blew up in their faces,” Watters said. “And now they’re facing national scorn and possible prison time.”

Watters then went on to single out CNN, saying that liberal media “is terminally ill and in no shape to rehab anybody.”

He noted that CNN is facing a scandal of their own, with former anchor Chris Cuomo being fired amid sexual misconduct allegations brought to the network’s attention during their investigation of guidance he gave his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid the governor’s own sexual misconduct scandal.

“Unable to crack a million viewers in any hour of the day, they may be forced to put Don Lemon in Cuomo’s spot, an unappealing anchor who is also facing a nasty, nasty sexual assault allegation,” Watters said. “CNN doesn’t come on in airports any more, so now we’ll know nobody’s going to be watching them.”

Former Hamptons bartender Dylan Hice sued Lemon over the alleged assault; Lemon has denied the allegations “categorically.”

