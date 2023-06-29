Jesse Watters Bungles Slam on Biden’s Recent Gaffe By Making One of His Own

Jesse Watters roasted President Joe Biden, as he often does, on Fox News’s top-rated show The Five this week over a recent gaffe the president made, but didn’t quite land the jab as he made a similar gaffe in his remarks.

Biden received a bevy of criticism this week for twice having said “Iraq” while meaning to say “Ukraine” during off-the-cuff remarks about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Watters, Foxs’s new 8 p.m. host replacing Tucker Carlson, brought up Biden’s gaffe while arguing that the president’s domestic agenda was nothing to be impressed about.

“And that machine is what’s keeping this country alive,” Watters jested, referring to Biden’s sleep apnea machine.

“And then he comes out and he confuses Iraq with Afghanistan,” Watters continued, swapping in Afghanistan for Ukraine.

“Fine. Just don’t send Iraq $800 billion,” he added, referencing the Biden administration’s military aid to Ukraine.

“Then he comes out and he just babbles and makes no sense. And it’s uninspiring. And I get it. I get it. You’re doing the best you can,” Watters continued, adding:

Dana [Perino] is right. The chip said it’s not sexy. Infrastructure is not sexy. The inflation reduction, that’s not sexy. You’re not going to see a new bridge for 20 years. You’re not going to see these chips come out on your phones for another ten years. You can’t touch it. You can’t feel it. You can’t even smell Joe Biden’s policy agenda. And he’s going to have to run on pretty much nothing.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

