Jesse Watters Fires Back After Gavin Newsom Blames Him for Pelosi Attack: ‘He’s Not Very Smart’

Jesse Watters turned the tables on California Governor Gavin Newsom, who blamed him for last week’s violent hammer assault on Paul Pelosi.

Newsom sat down with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett for an interview about the attack. The governor name-dropped Watters, who he said had “dehumanized” Mr. Pelosi’s wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi,” Newsom said. “I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is.”

The interview was recorded over the weekend and aired on Monday.

Within minutes of its release, Watters responded by saying Newsom is the one ultimately responsible for the attack. The Jesse Watters Primetime host reasoned California’s immigration and crime laws led David DePape to the Pelosi home last Friday.

Watters said he and his show had merely covered Mr. Pelosi’s drunk driving arrest, and he added:

We have always said Gavin’s biggest flaw [is] he’s not very smart. The deranged drug addict who talks to fairies and lives on a school bus didn’t watch Primetime and head on over to Pelosi’s house with a hammer. And has Gavin read the affidavit? Because DePape wasn’t going over there to get Paul, he was going there for Nancy.

“If anything, Gavin Newsom has done more aid and abet this attack on Paul Pelosi than anybody,” Watters added. “David DePape is a homeless criminal and an illegal alien. DePape overstayed his visa for years. Committed crimes. California is a sanctuary state, so he was never deported.”

Watters then asked, “Who is more at fault here, the governor who didn’t deport the deranged drug addict felon who thinks he’s Jesus or the news guy who fairly covered Paul’s DUI case?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com