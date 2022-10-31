Gavin Newsom Blasts Fox News’s Jesse Watters After Pelosi Attack: ‘Don’t Tell Me He’s Not Aiding and Abetting All This’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) accused Fox News host Jesse Watters of “aiding and abetting” the home invasion at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

The speaker wasn’t home at the time, but her husband Paul Pelosi was present. A 42-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly fractured the 82-year-old’s skull with a hammer.

In recent months, Watters has extensively covered Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest in May by suggesting there was more to the story than meets the eye.

During an interview with CBS news aired on Monday, Newsom claimed Watters is partly to blame:

I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News, and what he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all of this. Of course it is. They’re sowing the seeds, they’re creating a culture and climate like this. I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.

Watters responded to Newsom of Monday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime.

“Gavin Newsom thinks if you mock a Democrat, it puts them on a target list,” he said. “We’ve always said, Gavin’s biggest flaw? He’s not very smart.”

The suspect in the attack is David DePape. Some initial reports said he was in his underwear when police arrived at the Pelosi residence. Other reporting stated that DePape and Pelosi knew each other. Both claims turned out to be false, but fringe right-wing media outlets have run wild with speculation to suggest the attack was precipitated by a lovers’ quarrel.

Watch above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com