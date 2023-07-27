‘Unbelievable’: Jesse Watters Stunned By Interview With Man Who ‘Can Summon Alien Orbs’

Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewed a man who “can summon alien orbs” in the sky on Wednesday, just hours after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave his own account in Congress of seeing a mysterious orb “not of any human capability.”

Introducing guest Chris Bledsoe during a UFO segment on Wednesday, Watters said, “So Chris, the CIA’s studying you, NASA’s studying you, the History Channel’s studying you. Tell Jesse Watters Primetime the truth. You can summon alien orbs.”

Bledsoe replied, “Well, um, it’s been happening for the last 15 years, and, you know, I ask them to come, and they come. I don’t know why, but they do.”

After Watters asked Bledsoe how he asked the orbs to appear, he replied, “I just simply say a prayer. That’s all I do, and, um, and they come, as crazy as it sounds.”

“Do you think there might be something wrong with you?” Watters questioned, to which Bledsoe responded, “No, I don’t think so. I think the government’s trying to figure out why this is happening. They have been for quite some time.”

Bledsoe claimed that he started seeing the orbs during a fishing trip in 2007 and that he was down on his luck at the time after his business had suffered following 9/11:

I was thinking the worst thoughts and I was crying out to the heavens, ‘Whoever’s up there, I need help,’ and that’s when I walked around the corner and up to the top of the hill and these three big balls of fire were sitting about 300 yards away, and the next thing I know I walked back to the fire and it was close to four hours later, and there had been a manhunt for me and I had no clue that any more than twenty minutes had passed.

“Unbelievable,” Watters concluded. “Alright, well, listen, I hope these things are peaceful because you’re summoning them all over the place.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com