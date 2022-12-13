Jesse Watters Interviews Woman Dressed as a Cat to Protest ‘Woke’ Schools Because Sure, Why Not?

A woman who protested at an elementary school while dressed as a cat told Fox News host Jesse Watters Tuesday she did so to prove one cannot change their species in the same way they cannot change their gender.

Because America is so often beyond parody in the year of our Lord 2022, Lindsey Graham appeared on the network dressed as a feline and explained her position on gender. For clarity, this is not the Lindsey Graham of the United States Senate, but the Lindsey Graham who hosts the Patriot Barbie podcast.

Watters shared a recent video of Graham crashing a school board meeting to protest a male teacher she said had been showing up to class partially in drag and wearing lipstick.

Costumed as a cat, she asked those in attendance to raise their hands if they believed her when she said she was not human. No one did and, as she explained to Watters, her point was made.

After Watters introduced her, Graham deadpanned she would appreciate not being identified as human. “Inclusivity is all I ask,” she said before she railed against those around the teacher in question for showing their support:

The teachers, the rest of the school board are identifying him as misses as he talks in a man’s voice. So, to see these parents take no responsibility for the education of these kids – and to teach them true right and wrong and true biology and true facts and science and truths – is just so alarming that we have this in the school system.

Graham explained she received support for the costume – and for challenging the teacher’s clothing choice – from a school board member a day after the meeting.

“All it takes is a few of us to stand up and speak truth and find the partners in crime if you will,” she told Watters. “We really can unite together and fight back and save our children.”

Watters appeared appreciative of his guest’s willingness to parade around in a cat costume, and why not? We inhabit a world where TWO Lindsey Grahams have chosen to take on the scourge of wokeness. One of them has earned the right to be at a bare minimum mildly entertaining.

Watch above, via Fox News.

