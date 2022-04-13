Jesse Watters on Migrants’ Clothes: ‘Americans Don’t Dress This Well’

Cohosts of Fox News’ highly-rated The Five addressed Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) decision to bus undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C, prompting one host to comment on their wardrobes.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott explained last week.

The first bus arrived in D.C. on Wednesday morning near the Washington bureaus of Fox News and NBC News.

Later in the day, Jesse Watters marveled at the clothes that some of the migrants were wearing.

“Abbott dropped them right in front of the Fox bureau,” he began. “Smart move by Governor Abbott, he knows what he’s doing there.”

Watters said some of the migrants are Venezuelan before cracking a joke.

“You know what the first thing they did when they got to D.C.?” he told his cohosts. “They registered as lobbyists. First thing they did. And they’re at Cafe Milano right now trying to twist Manchin’s arm on Build Back Better.”

He then remarked on the migrants’ attire.

“And they dress so nicely. Athleisure, one guy had on matching Nike head to toe. The kicks were clean. If you’re fleeing a war-torn country seeking asylum and you think you’re gonna die, and you show up looking that good, nobody’s going to buy that,” Watters charged.

Cohost Jeanine Pirro stated the government provides clothes.

“No, as soon as they get here we dress them,” she said.

“We put these close on those people?” Watters asked as b-roll footage of the migrants in D.C. aired. “Come on! Americans don’t dress this well. Look at that guy’s shirt. Look at the guy’s skinny jeans. You can’t show up to America claiming you’re fearing for your life dressed that well. It’s not gonna fly.”

