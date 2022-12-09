Jesse Watters Wonders if Brittney Griner Is Proud of Being ‘Responsible’ for Freeing the ‘Merchant of Death’

Fox News host Jesse Watters wondered Friday if WNBA star Brittney Griner holds her head “high” after her release from a Russian penal colony resulted in the release of an infamous arms dealer.

Griner was freed from captivity 10 months after she was arrested in Russia for possessing cannabis. The Biden administration agreed to trade her for Viktor Bout, a.k.a. “The Merchant of Death.” Bout spent 11 years in an American prison after he was convicted in 2011 following decades of smuggling weapons to war-ravaged parts of the world.

Amid a discussion on The Five about whether the trade was fair, Watters noted Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday morning. He wondered whether she is struggling with Bout’s release, which he said she is ultimately “responsible” for.

“Ukraine has to be thinking, ‘Wait a second, Joe, seriously you’re going to let The Merchant of Death out while we’re at war with these guys?'” he said.

“I’m wondering how Griner is feeling walking around the United States right now,” he added. “Is her head held high, or is her head held low knowing that her and her agent are responsible for springing The Merchant of Death out there in the world?”

Watters also criticized Biden for saying he was under pressure from Black women to get a deal done to free Griner. He accused the president of not having his priorities straight about other issues:

A tremendous amount of pressure from Black women? And he acts like this. He’s not under any pressure over the border? He’s not under any pressure for inflation? He’s not under any pressure for anything else in this ridiculous administration? He’s under pressure for Black women and he springs this celebrity out like that?

Watters concluded he was glad to see Griner free, but said Biden should have asked for more.

“If you have sanctions on this country, weapons pouring in, killing Russians, and we have all this oil under the ground here, there’s not something we could have done better to get a better deal?” he asked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com