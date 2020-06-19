CNN hosts called out President Donald Trump for posting a video on Twitter that featured doctored footage from the network in an effort to accuse it of boosting fake news.

The video, titled “Another Day in Trump’s America,” featured real CNN footage with a fake chyron that read, “Trumps Fault? White Man In MAGA Hat Attacks Black Uber Driver” in response to a staged scene where a white man in a “Make America Great Again” hat is accused of chasing a black driver out of the neighborhood after helping him through the snow.

“Straight out of 1984,” reacted CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, who was featured in the video. “This Trump tweet is not only bizarre. It’s bogus. I never did a live shot on this so obviously the chyron is a fake.”

Straight out of 1984… This Trump tweet is not only bizarre. It’s bogus. I never did a live shot on this so obviously the chyron is a fake. pic.twitter.com/aUl9v91dfh — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2020

CNN host S.E. Cupp commented, “In the midst of everything, tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news somehow soothes the fragile, desperate, delusional President. Let that sink in.”

“This is making him feel good,” she continued. “Guys. Trump is not well.”

In the midst of everything, tweeting badly doctored videos of fake news somehow soothes the fragile, desperate, delusional President. Let that sink in. This is making him feel good. Guys. Trump is not well. https://t.co/y92FEO7SFS — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 19, 2020

CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin pleaded, “I am begging @realDonaldTrump supporters to put aside your political views for a minute and understand what took place here. You were the target market for this Trump ad,” while CNN White House correspondent John Harwood condemned a similar video featuring CNN that the president posted on Thursday.

I am begging @realDonaldTrump supporters to put aside your political views for a minute and understand what took place here.

You were the target market for this Trump ad. https://t.co/byTlGjSXvw — Drew Griffin (@DrewGriffinCNN) June 19, 2020

President Trump’s video did find some fans, however, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calling it “really well done,” and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee commenting, “THIS is CNN! Journalism seeks and reports FACTS. It requires integrity. Today’s media doesn’t have it.”

This is really well done. https://t.co/Ec3ZkqRNBi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 19, 2020

Great video. It’s why @realDonaldTrump & half of America can’t and won’t trust FAKE NEWS. Their bias and lies are fostering uncalled for hate, conflict, and anger. THIS is CNN! Journalism seeks and reports FACTS. It requires integrity. Today’s media doesn’t have it. https://t.co/0Glhqhuhov — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 19, 2020

