Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson For ‘Race Baiting Conspiracy’ That Afghan Refugees Were Brought to U.S. to Help Democrats Win Elections

CNN’s Jim Acosta lambasted Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and “human manure spreader” Tucker Carlson on Saturday for fueling a “race baiting conspiracy” against accepting Afghan refugees.

“Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said. “The refugees are coming. The refugees are coming.”

He then played a clip of Gohmert saying he had been told that of the refugees, “there is a significant percentage that are future Boston marathon bombers because they’re not doing adequate vetting.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has evacuated over 65,000 Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan — only approximately 24,000 of whom are in the U.S.. The rest are either on U.S. military bases in Europe or in Asia.

The Journal reported that every refugee to reach the U.S. has been vetted at a military base where “U.S. officials are collecting information—such as fingerprints and biographical details—that they are then running through criminal and terrorism-related databases.”

Acosta then turned his attention to Carlson, who surmised on Wednesday that Afghan refugees may be part of a scheme to help Democrats win elections.

“Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to change the outcome of future elections,” he said.

Acosta then went on to mock Carlson for claiming the refugees were a part of “Operation Change America Forever.”

“Did he say Operation Change America Forever?” Acosta asked. “I think change is already in the air. We had an insurrection nearly eight months ago, an insurrection that — let’s face it — hasn’t really ended.”

Watch above, via CNN

