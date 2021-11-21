Jim Jordan Blasts Biden’s ‘Ridiculous’ Rittenhouse Comments: ‘No One Believes Anything’ POTUS Says

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday that President Joe Biden‘s remarks about the Rittenhouse case were “ridiculous,” and that “no one believes anything” Biden says anymore.

Pirro first began the segment by highlighting Biden’s suggestion on Twitter last year that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist, before noting his post-acquittal remarks about the trial.

Rittenhouse had faced five charges related to his shooting of three people (two fatally) during the Kenosha protests over the police killing of Jacob Blake. He argued that he acted in defense, and a jury found him not guilty on all charges Friday

“If you look at the big picture judge, I don’t think anyone believes anything the Biden administration says,” Jordan said. “I mean, how many times have they lied to us?”

“Remember, 10 months ago Joe Biden said there won’t be a vaccine mandate, and here are, they’re trying to mandate a vaccine,” he added.

A few moments later, Jordan brought up Biden’s comments on Rittenhouse.

“It’s ridiculous what he said about Kyle Rittenhouse in this case,” Jordan said. “We all saw the evidence, we saw the videos, we saw Kyle Rittenhouse testify. We believed him because he said the truth… No one believes anything Joe Biden says anymore.”

Pirro then played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ reaction to the not guilty verdict, during which she said “it’s clear, there’s still a lot more work to do” in reforming the criminal justice system.

“Do any of these people explain what the problem is, or are they just happy dividing us?’ Pirro said in response.

“Yeah, that’s all they’re about, dividing us,” said Jordan. “They don’t actually want a First Amendment, they don’t even want real debate.”

“They just want to say if you don’t agree with me, we’re going to call you racist, we’re going to call you names,” he continued. “And if you try to speak up, then we’re going to try to cancel you.”

