Jim Jordan Responds to Letter from Jan. 6 Committee, Has ‘Real Concerns’ About Investigation’s Integrity

The House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol Riot is requesting information from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

In a letter to Jordan, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”

Jordan told Fox News back in July that he had spoken with Donald Trump on January 6th.

The congressman addressed the request on Fox News Wednesday night.

“What will your reaction be?” asked Primetime guest host Brian Kilmeade “Will it be the same as Mark Meadows – take a walk – or would you sit down and speak to them?”

“I mean, we just got the letter today, Brian,” Jordan said. “We’re gonna review the letter. But I’ve got honest with you. I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people, completely mislead the American people like they did last week. And it turns out it looks like it wasn’t just one document they did this with. It was others, other text messages as well. So I got real concerns with that.”

Jordan then pivoted off topic.

The congressman was chosen by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) to serve on the committee, but his nomination was rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). That prompted McCarthy to withdraw all of his nominees to the panel. One of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, Jordan was one of many Republicans who voted not to certify the election.

Kilmeade concluded the segment – somewhat amusingly – by saying, “I just know this, Jim. Don’t worry about those text messages getting out. I can’t see that ever happening with this committee.”

Watch above via Fox News.

