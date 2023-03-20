Jim Jordan Shrugs Off Potential Trump Indictment as ‘Some Bookkeeping Error from 7 Years Ago’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) shrugged off reports that former President Donald Trump is soon to be indicted for allegedly falsifying business records related to allegedly arranging a hush money payment to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju caught up with several GOP members of Congress in Orlando, Florida, where they are gathering for a conference retreat, and asked them about the potential charges against the ex-president.

Raju told CNN Newsroom anchor Brianna Keilar that House Republicans were planning to use their new majority to go after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prosecuting Trump — a “pretty extraordinary move,” he called it. He then introduced two short clips of him interviewing Jordan and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX).

“And then what changed?” Jordan asked rhetorically. “President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam! now they are — we’re going to have some bookkeeping error from seven years ago.” The House Judiciary Chairman dismissed the potential charges as “a misdemeanor” and added that “it makes absolutely no sense” for the former president to be indicted.

When Raju brought up that Jordan did not actually know what charges might be brought against Trump, he replied that he was “going on what you guys have told us,” what had been reported.

This was “jumping to conclusions,” said Raju. Trump “may have broken the law. Does that concern you?”

“We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all,” said Jordan.

McCaul had a similar take when he spoke with Raju.

“It’s a misdemeanor,” said the Texan, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “So it’s not, you know, really the crime of the century either. But, yeah, this thing is going to be — it’s going to have a political taint to it, you know, any way you spin it.”

Raju followed up to ask him if he was concerned about the charges being for “allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment.”

“Sure,” replied McCaul. “If a crime was committed, that would concern me. I think the law — don’t break the law. That needs to be enforced.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com