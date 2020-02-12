Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina, who also worked as President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, claimed on MSNBC, Wednesday that the real “big winner” of the New Hampshire Democratic could be Mike Bloomberg — despite the fact that Bloomberg wasn’t even on the ballot.

“The interesting thing, Andrea, is we’ve awarded just under one-and-a-half percent of the delegates here. Iowa and New Hampshire are really about getting rid of a bunch of candidates,” claimed Messina, noting, “You had two people drop out last night.”

“Now we go to Nevada and South Carolina, which look more like America, right? Forty percent of all voters are minority voters. In the general election we’re finally going to have those votes counted and represented, and the question for Klobuchar, for Mayor Pete is can they do well with this group?” he continued. “And that’s going to be what I’m watching in the next few days.”

Messina then added that there are “two numbers that are really crucial,” with the first being turnout.

“It’s a very big deal that turnout is higher than 2008. That shows you a base and a party that’s united and very excited,” Messina proclaimed. “And the second number that I think people need to watch is over fifty-five percent of voters voted for a moderate candidate.”

“They said the most important issue is who can beat Donald Trump, and if you’re looking at that number, the big number, the big winner last night could be Mayor Bloomberg as he gets ready for Battleship Bloomberg in this unbelievable spending that’s about to come our way,” Messina concluded. “He’s sitting back here ready to make the case that he’s the best candidate. So we are in early days and it’s going to be very interesting moving forward.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

