Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson at the Oscars For Rewriting History of January 6

Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

In the latter half of the event, Oscars host Kimmel briefly took the stage after Paul Rogers accepted a win for Best Film Editing for his work on Best Picture Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“Anyone who has ever received a text message from their father knows how important editing is,” Kimmel said. “Editors do amazing things. Editors can turn 44,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of the Capitol. Their work is under-appreciated.”

The joke, which was met with applause, was a clear shot at Carlson’s airing of security footage from the Jan. 6 riot, footage the Fox News host used to bizarrely claim the attack was mostly peaceful.

“The overwhelming majority weren’t [violent],” Carlson said of the rioters. “They were peaceful. They were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”

The attack was, of course, not peaceful. A horde of Trump supporters, armed with guns, pipes and other weapons and inspired by the president’s false claim the election was stolen, stormed the Capitol in an attack that left five people dead. Four Capitol Police officers who responded to the attack died by suicide in the months that followed. More than 100 police officers were wounded in the attack.

Carlson, who has long downplayed the attack on his Fox News show, was recently given exclusive access to 44,000 hours of the footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). His revisionism of the horrific event has been condemned by the Capitol Police and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including top Republicans in the senate.

