Former Vice President Joe Biden had a contentious interview with CBS when asked about the setbacks of his presidential campaign.

Biden spoke to Gayle King from New Hampshire on Monday as he tries to move past his surprising fourth place performance in the Iowa caucus. When asked if this was “a time to regroup and reassess,” Biden dismissed any concerns while simultaneously acknowledging that he’s in Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s part of the country.

“Nothing’s going to happen until we get down to a place and around the country where there’s much more diversity,” Biden said. “No one has ever won the nomination in Democrat without getting overwhelming support from the Latino community and African-American community. We just are getting in the game here.”

“It’s also true that no one has ever won the nomination after finishing out of the top two in Iowa and New Hampshire,” Tony Dokoupil responded — going on to ask Biden why voters should listen to his electability pitch after it fell through in Iowa.

“Because the other voters out there represent a significant portion of the American people and they look like America,” Biden said. Even as the ex-veep continued to defend his position, Dokoupil remarked that Biden’s “bleeding support” to Pete Buttigieg, so he asked Biden if he regret not going after the former South Bend mayor before.

Biden was asked whether he is concerned about a federal investigation now that the Justice Department is reviewing the information Rudy Giuliani gathered about him. Biden laughed at the mention of Giuliani, said Trump “should’ve been impeached” over the Ukraine scandal, and argued that the president still considers him a threat.

“Do you think your son is fair game here?” King asked.

“I don’t think our sons are fair game at all,” Biden said. “No one has said he’s done anything wrong except a thug, Rudy Giuliani.”

Watch above, via CBS.

