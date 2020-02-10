Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Department of Justice created a special channel for President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to provide information on Ukraine, Monday.

“The DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant,” said Barr. “But as I did say to Senator Graham, we have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, there are a lot of cross currents, and we can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value.”

“For that reason, we had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners, so that could assess its provenance and its credibility,” he continued, adding, “That is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide.”

Barr confirmed the channel after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed the Attorney General had “created a process” allowing Giuliani to send him “dirt,” Sunday.

“He told me that they had created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Graham said on Face the Nation.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]