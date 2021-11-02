Joe Concha Slams Lincoln Project ‘Scumbags’ for ‘Very Delicious’ Virginia Debacle

Even as other outlets had called Virginia’s gubernatorial for Glenn Youngkin (R) on Tuesday night, Fox News still had not made a call. However, the panel on Hannity seemed to agree that the numbers looked grim for Terry McAuliffe (D).

Sean Hannity noted a recent Fox News poll showing Youngkin ahead by eight points, which he said he thought could be an “outlier.”

“If they’re right and I’m wrong, I will humbly apologize,” said Hannity, who then turned to Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

“We are witnessing a political earthquake tonight, straight out of the San Andreas Fault if that fault was on the east coast,” Concha said. He then trashed the Lincoln Project, a Never Trump conservative political action committee.

Last week, the group sent people to a Youngkin event dressed as the White supremacists who marched in Charlottesville in 2017, tiki torches and all. People from across the political spectrum slammed the group for the stunt.

“And by the way, the Lincoln Project – along with Bill Kristol who plays a conservative on Twitter – they endorsed Terry McAuliffe,” Concha continued. “And as usual, they lost again as they always do with every state race. Those – and I’ll say this generously – scumbags, who concocted a White nationalist hoax against Glenn Youngkin in the most pathetic, inept political stunt we’ve seen in modern politics, only help seal McAuliffe’s fate. So that’s very delicious. You could go in front of your home right now and burn money in the street before donating to those clowns.”

Earlier this year, Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver was accused of sexual harassment by 21 men in a report by The New York Times. The accusers said he had sent them “unsolicited and sexually provocative messages often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics.”

Two weeks later, cofounder Steve Schmidt stepped down from the organization. Four days later, one report said Schmidt had known about the allegations for several months.

Watch above via Fox News.

