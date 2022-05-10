Joe Scarborough Puts Eric Holder on the Spot: Is Merrick Garland ‘Far Too Cautious’ on Jan. 6 Indictments?

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough asked former Attorney General Eric Holder on Tuesday if Attorney General Merrick Garland is being “far too cautious” investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“I must ask, Mr. Attorney General, I know this puts you in a terrible position, but don’t you think that Merrick Garland is having far too conservative, far too cautious when looking at a lot of these cases?” asked Scarborough.

Holder, who came out on Tuesday with a book he co-wrote, gave Garland the benefit of the doubt.

I think Merrick and the Justice Department kind of taking a lot of criticism, and we don’t have a basis to know what it is they’re doing behind the scenes. He gave a pretty significant speech earlier in the year where he said they’d hold everybody accountable at any level. And that is a very significant phrase, at any level. So I think we have to wait and see what it is they ultimately do. Do they announce indictments, and how far up do those indictments go? Or do they decide not to bring indictments? At that point, I think you can make a determination and level criticism, or say they did the right things. The reality is going to be they’re going to get slammed either way. You bring an indictment, and people will say you’re operating from a political sphere. If you don’t bring indictments, they’ll say, well, you’re letting them off the hook. In some ways, all they have to do is the right thing. Look at the evidence, apply the law and make a determination.

Attorney General Garland is facing increased pressure from the left on his handling of former President Donald Trump and his role in the attack on the capitol on January of 6th.

