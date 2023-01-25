Joe Scarborough Defends Pence Over Classified Docs: Unlike Trump, He and Biden ‘Did All the Right Things’

Joe Scarborough defended former Vice President Mike Pence by differentiating his classified documents case and that of President Joe Biden from former President Donald Trump’s.

Morning Joe turned its focus on Wednesday to the news that Pence’s lawyer informed the National Archives earlier this month that classified documents were found at the ex-veep’s house in Indiana. Attorney Greg Jacob says Pence and his team launched the search in response to Biden’s documents saga, and they handed documents over to the FBI in the following days.

As Mika Brzezinski broke down the news on the Pence documents, Scarborough pointed to his cooperation with the authorities and muttered, “this sounds like the sort of thing you’re supposed to do.”

“He did all the right things,” Scarborough said. He then argued that this compliance and forthcoming conduct from the Pence and Biden teams “only shine a brighter light” on how Trump tried to deceive the National Archives and defied a subpoena requiring him to give back the documents he improperly kept.

What Mike Pence did and what Joe Biden did is what law-abiding citizens would do. They find classified documents. They immediately contact the authorities. They immediately secure them. And they immediately get them to the DOJ. Donald Trump on the other hand takes them, hides them, lies, and says they can’t have them. They’re in long-term negotiations. His lawyers lied to the DOJ, saying they’d given everything back, and then when the DOJ calls, the FBI calls he sends staff, we got it on camera, and they start moving documents out? Out of the space where they were hidden?

Scarborough concluded that the discovery of the documents was “embarrassing” for Pence and Biden, but it “actually makes it even more clear how Donald Trump willfully, illegally, held on to documents.” Eddie Glaude agreed, saying it puts Trump’s “obstruction” into clear view.

Watch above via MSNBC.

