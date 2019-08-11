comScore

Joe Scarborough Goes Off After Being Called Out for ‘Reckless Speculation’ on Epstein: ‘Get Some Fresh Air’

By Ken MeyerAug 11th, 2019, 1:10 pm

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is responding to criticisms of his conspiratorial speculations yesterday about the cause of Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death.

Shortly after the news broke that Epstein was found dead in his jail this weekend, Scarborough was one of many to call “bulls*t” on the idea that the disgraced financier merely died by killing himself. Scarborough not only suggested there was foul play involved, he also seemed to insinuate something about President Donald Trump’s connections to Epstein and Russia by saying Epstein’s death looked “predictably…Russian.”

Many news observers agree that an air of suspicion shrouds Epstein’s death. However, there has been a lot of uproar about the evidence-free murder and coverup accusations that have been flung at the high-profile individuals whose histories intertwine with Epstein.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski responded to Scarborough yesterday by questioning the “reckless speculation” the latter was making about the alleged suicide.

Scarborough noticed that but he doesn’t seem to think his “glib tweet” was such a big deal:

Kaczynski continued to scrutinize Scarborough for amplifying “misinformation and conspiracies,” but Scarborough is still blowing off those concerns:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: