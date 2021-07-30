Joe Scarborough is over the “hyper-individualism” of the vaccine-hesitant set of the American population that, according to public health and medical experts, are accelerating the coronavirus pandemic as the delta variant of the potentially deadly Covid-19 spreads.

The Morning Joe host made clear his position on the Constitutional right of idiocy in the United States, repeatedly saying that it’s an individual’s right to be stupid.

“Everybody is entitled in this country to be an idiot,” Scarborough said. “If you want to be an idiot, it’s not what I do, but if you choose to be an idiot about your personal health and the personal health of your children and the personal health of your family and the personal health of your mother and grandmother and father and grandfather, that’s your business, your community, that’s fine. That’s your business.”

After mentioning he lives in a community comprised of many supporters of former President Donald Trump, Scarborough went local.

At this point, a lot of people are getting really pissed off, a lot of people getting angry with this hyper-individualism that says ‘I have a right to do this,’ but no personal responsibility going along with that hyper-individualism, no concern for their country and what’s in the best interest of their country.”

Scarborough then went Biblical at the anti-vax set, adding that, in his esteem, they had “No understanding or recognition of Jesus’ words do unto others that which you would do un yourself. It’s all, ‘I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody that might just come inside of me in a closed, tight room, I have that right.'”

The Morning Joe host then landed the plane by suggesting a segregated solution between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“But at some point, you know what, we have to say, you can’t work for the federal government if you don’t have the vaccine,” he stated. “You can’t teach school if you don’t have a vaccine. You can’t work in hospitals if you don’t have a vaccine. You can’t work with our parents and grandparents at long-term facilities if you don’t have a vaccine. This is common sense.”

He then suggested that President Joe Biden is starting to “finally pick up what Americans are thinking, which is you know what, if they want to do that to themselves, that’s their business. But we need to move on with our life.”

“Something I’ve been saying now for six months, they can do what they want to do,” he concluded. “But we don’t have to eat with them, send our parents and grandparents to hospitals with them. Like if they want to live, you know, in the darkness in the edge of town, that’s their business. They’re Americans. But we don’t have to let you go where we go.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

