Joe Scarborough: Herschel Walker is ‘Perfect Lab Experiment’ to See How Low Republicans Will Go to ‘Own the Libs’

As the Herschel Walker abortion saga continues to unfold, Joe Scarborough described the Georgia Republican senate candidate as “the perfect lab experiment” for Republicans to see how far they can sink into depravity.

Morning Joe spoke on Thursday about the ongoing firestorm from the report on the woman who presented evidence to accuse Walker of paying her for an abortion year ago. Not only does this directly contradict Walker’s political stance as a staunch anti-abortionist, but now, the Daily Beast updated their reporting to say the woman he allegedly paid to have an abortion happens to be the mother of one of his children.

Since Republicans have decided to keep backing Walker despite this scandal, Scarborough described it as “almost like a perfect lab experiment to see how low the Republican Party can go with people it’s willing to put in the United States Senate.” Scarborough established his point by referring to Walker’s domestic violence history, the revelations by Walker’s own son about his father’s behavior, and the recurring questions about Walker’s mental stability.

“All of this comes even before we get to the fact that Republicans understand he’s not qualified to be a senator. He doesn’t know the issues. He can’t talk about any issues in a way that’s cogent, that makes any sense whatsoever,” said Scarborough. “This is almost the perfect lab experiment on just how low Republican voters are willing to go to quote, ‘own the libs.’ It’s not worth it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

