Joe Scarborough Laughs Out Loud at Trump Tele-Rally that Youngkin Didn’t Even Attend: ‘Humiliating’

Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump for rallying on behalf of Glenn Youngkin (R) at a campaign event where the Virginia gubernatorial candidate was clearly keeping the former president at a distance.

Morning Joe broke down Election Day on Tuesday by focusing on the heated Virginia contest between Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe (D). As Mika Brzezinski spoke about Youngkin’s “surging momentum” in the state, she turned to the news that Trump held a tele-rally on Monday night to encourage people to get out and vote for Youngkin.

Even though Trump has spoken recently about his supposed, close political affiliation with Youngkin, the gubernatorial candidate has been saying for days that he was not going to be affiliated with Trump’s tele-rally. When Brzezinski noted Youngkin’s non-attendance, Scarborough mockingly said “are you telling me Youngkin put Trump in a lockbox so small that he only let them call into the state here and Youngkin ghosted him?”

“It was like a little box and his voice came out, like a telephone, like Charlie’s Angels,” Brzezinski said.

“That’s pretty embarrassing,” Scarborough said. “How do you let someone treat him that way?”

Scarborough and Brzezinski digressed a bit in order to address Trump’s rage against the Lincoln Project, but they mostly kept on the tele-rally as he said Trump is still “in a political lockbox that Youngkin created and he does not get out. He does what Youngkin tells him to do.”

Scarborough concluded by reiterating that it “seems humiliating” for Trump that Youngkin is keeping him this separated.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com